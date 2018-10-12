This is Kate Middleton’s Secret to Being a Best-Dressed Wedding Guest

Image zoom ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

You can always count on Kate Middleton to deliver a classic fashion moment. And during Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12, the Duchess of Cambridge was a perfectly attired guest, looking stunning in a raspberry dress. The long-sleeve number featured slightly puffed shoulders, pleats around the neckline, and a cinched waist. The dress was designed by Alexander McQueen, seemingly the sole fashion house Middleton trusts to dress her for big occasions like this.

A few of months ago, at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, she wore another long-sleeve, A-line Alexander McQueen dress (pictured above). And at her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding, Kate was also in a long-sleeve, cinched-waist McQueen style — this one in blush pink (pictured below).

Alexander McQueen isn't what you'd describe as affordable: Each of Middleton's wedding-guest dresses could set you back thousands of dollars.

