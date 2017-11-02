Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Cozy Coats Are on Sale at Neiman Marcus

Pool/Sam Hussein/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Nov 02, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Grab your credit cards, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle fans. The sale you've been waiting for is happening right now. On Neiman Marcus's website, you'll find Sentaler coats with major price reductions.

If you're not familiar with the brand, it's earned an approval from both Middleton and Markle. Yes, both ladies have very different styles, but they can agree that the Canadian-based brand makes amazing timeless coats that are worth the investment (Check out both of the ladies wearing the coats here).

Usually, you'll have to shell out way over $1,000 to get your hands on one of Sentaler's cozy coats. But Neiman Marcus has graciously dropped the prices. We're not sure how long this deal will last or how long it will take fans to clear out the inventory. But we're not wasting another second. Get into some of the marked down styles below.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Ribbed-Sleeves Shawl-Collar Wrap Alpaca Coat

$990 (Originally $1,320) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Mid-Length Hooded Baby Alpaca Wrap Coat

$896 (Originally $1,195) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Baby Alpaca Long Wide-Collar Wrap Coat

$971 (Originally $1,295) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Superfine Alpaca Wrap Coat w/ Ribbed Sleeves

$746 (Originally $995) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Suri Alpaca Stand-Collar Button-Front Belted Cape

$690 (Originally $920) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Suri Alpaca Long Wrap Coat w/ Ribbed Sleeves

$1,271 (Originally $1,695) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Baby Alpaca Belted Long Coat w/ Fur Collar

$1,170 (Originally $1,560) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!