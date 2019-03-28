The Sweater Kate Middleton’s Wearing on Repeat Is on Sale for $50
This is her second time wearing it this year.
Kate Middleton gave her usual coat dresses and pumps a break this morning, stepping out in a casual look to visit the Scout Association at Gilwell Park. The Duchess of Cambridge, who was a Brownie back in the day, looked effortlessly stylish while checking out the organization's latest program for kids ages 4 and 5.
Middleton's perfectly laid-back outfit included stretchy black skinny jeans, lace-up boots, a cargo jacket, and — the highlight of her look — red J.Crew sweater (available for purchase at Nordstrom and J.Crew).
If that J.Crew sweater looks familiar, it's because it's the same one Middleton wore back in January when she visited King Henry's Walk Garden. The cozy knit has a ribbed mockneck and is made with super-soft yarn, so we can completely understand why Middleton keeps it on repeat.
If you're lucky, you can find the wear-everywhere sweater on J.Crew's website before it sells out. And I'm sure it will, especially since the $80 knit is now marked down to $50.