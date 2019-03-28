The Sweater Kate Middleton’s Wearing on Repeat Is on Sale for $50

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Kate Middleton gave her usual coat dresses and pumps a break this morning, stepping out in a casual look to visit the Scout Association at Gilwell Park. The Duchess of Cambridge, who was a Brownie back in the day, looked effortlessly stylish while checking out the organization's latest program for kids ages 4 and 5.

Middleton's perfectly laid-back outfit included stretchy black skinny jeans, lace-up boots, a cargo jacket, and — the highlight of her look — red J.Crew sweater (available for purchase at Nordstrom and J.Crew).

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

If that J.Crew sweater looks familiar, it's because it's the same one Middleton wore back in January when she visited King Henry's Walk Garden. The cozy knit has a ribbed mockneck and is made with super-soft yarn, so we can completely understand why Middleton keeps it on repeat.

If you're lucky, you can find the wear-everywhere sweater on J.Crew's website before it sells out. And I'm sure it will, especially since the $80 knit is now marked down to $50.