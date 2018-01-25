Kate Middleton's Coat Is on Sale, So Yeah, Dreams Do Come True

Sorry, we're trying not to freak out, but this a very rare fashion moment. Kate Middleton stepped out wearing a chic red coat by Boden last week, and now, it's on sale. Usually we can't even get our hands on her royal pieces, but somehow the stars have perfectly aligned.

The bright red coat was originally priced at $330, but with the 20 percent off discount it'll only cost you $264. And standard shipping is free. All you need to do is enter the promo code "7Z8A" before checking out and voila la—instant savings.

John Stillwell - PA Images/Getty

The ruffle-collar coat is definitely a no-brainer, especially since you can literally throw it over any outfit and instantly look like a style star. Now, if only we could find one of those tiaras on sale.