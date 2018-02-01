Kate Middleton Just Can't Stop Wearing This Affordable Brand's Chic Pieces

When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton has completely mastered the rule of sticking to what works for you. That's why we've spotted her wearing one of her favorite designers Seraphine over and over again. If you're not familiar with the British brand, it specializes in making chic maternity clothes that aren't too pricey.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a blue lace dress from Seraphine ($255; seraphine.com). And it's much more affordable then some of her runway designs. If you move fast, you could even catch some of Middleton's exact pieces on the brand's website for less than $100. Yep, that's a major steal. So get to it and shop the royal lady's Seraphine looks below.

VIDEO: See Kate Middleton Wearing Seraphine Pretty Floral Dress

 

1 of 4 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Black Turtleneck

Middleton wore this elegant turtleneck dress during her first official visit to New York City.

Seraphine $83 (Originally $99) SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Tweed Coat

The Duches of Cambridge was first spotted wearing this coat in 2014, and she recently wore it again in 2018. So you know it's made to withstand the test of time.

Seraphine $495 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Floral Dress

Middleton has worn this pretty dress a couple of times, too.

$109 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Cashmere Blend Coat

And here's another reliable coat from the brand.

Seraphine $299 SHOP NOW

