Kate Middleton Just Can't Stop Wearing This Affordable Brand's Chic Pieces

When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton has completely mastered the rule of sticking to what works for you. That's why we've spotted her wearing one of her favorite designers Seraphine over and over again. If you're not familiar with the British brand, it specializes in making chic maternity clothes that aren't too pricey.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a blue lace dress from Seraphine ($255; seraphine.com). And it's much more affordable then some of her runway designs. If you move fast, you could even catch some of Middleton's exact pieces on the brand's website for less than $100. Yep, that's a major steal. So get to it and shop the royal lady's Seraphine looks below.

