Style File: Kate Hudson's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

As Hollywood's golden girl, Kate Hudson's sunny disposition never seems to waver and least of all on the red carpet. It's that glow of hers that makes her a regular fixture-slash-favorite at all the major awards shows and premieres.

With an innate sartorial ability to look effortlessly at ease in whatever amazing (often times haute) creation she's selected, Hudson stuns time and time again. Even during the earlier stages of her career, it was already clear that the blonde actress had the whole red carpet affair all figured out, smartly gravitating toward silhouettes (breezy, a touch bohemian or otherwise) that she felt most comfortable in. Case in point: Her multi-print haute-hippie Valentino pick for her Golden Globes stroll in 2003.

But the look that really put her on the style map didn't happen until several months later when she graced the Academy Awards in a 14-karat Atelier Versace gown. "She knows what looks good on her," said Donatella Versace of Hudson's look. "She wanted something that sparkled, but it had to be light and easy. She wanted to look sexy but also appear mysterious, like she was walking on clouds."

Since then, she has racked up a slew of memorable moments, including her slick iridescent Roberto Cavalli look in 2005, her floaty lemon Versace gown (that skimmed easily over her baby bump) in 2011, and most recently, the caped Atelier Versace design she wore to this year's Academy Awards (drama without the fuss).

There's more: click through to see all of Hudson's 10 best red carpet looks ever.