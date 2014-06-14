Style File: Kate Hudson's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

As Hollywood's golden girl, Kate Hudson's sunny disposition never seems to waver and least of all on the red carpet. It's that glow of hers that makes her a regular fixture-slash-favorite at all the major awards shows and premieres.

With an innate sartorial ability to look effortlessly at ease in whatever amazing (often times haute) creation she's selected, Hudson stuns time and time again. Even during the earlier stages of her career, it was already clear that the blonde actress had the whole red carpet affair all figured out, smartly gravitating toward silhouettes (breezy, a touch bohemian or otherwise) that she felt most comfortable in. Case in point: Her multi-print haute-hippie Valentino pick for her Golden Globes stroll in 2003.

But the look that really put her on the style map didn't happen until several months later when she graced the Academy Awards in a 14-karat Atelier Versace gown. "She knows what looks good on her," said Donatella Versace of Hudson's look. "She wanted something that sparkled, but it had to be light and easy. She wanted to look sexy but also appear mysterious, like she was walking on clouds."

Since then, she has racked up a slew of memorable moments, including her slick iridescent Roberto Cavalli look in 2005, her floaty lemon Versace gown (that skimmed easily over her baby bump) in 2011, and most recently, the caped Atelier Versace design she wore to this year's Academy Awards (drama without the fuss).

There's more: click through to see all of Hudson's 10 best red carpet looks ever.

1 of 10 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

Valentino, 2003

Kate Hudson selected a multi-print haute-hippie design for her red-carpet Golden Globes stroll. "When she wore my gown she left the world, including me, in awe with her young, relaxed and elegantly fresh California look," Valentino told InStyle.
2 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Atelier Versace, 2003

Hudson bedazzled the Academy Awards in a 14-karat gown. "I love Kate. She's a real Versace girl," says Donatella Versace. "She knows what looks good on her. She wanted something that sparkled, but it had to be light and easy. She wanted to look sexy but also appear mysterious, like she was walking on clouds. Each piece of lace embroidery had to be handsewn on this Atelier Versace gown. From the first fitting, the dress belonged only to her."

3 of 10 Tim Whitby/WireImage

Roberto Cavalli, 2005

At The Skeleton Key premiere in London, Hudson shimmered on the red carpet in an iridescent Roberto Cavalli gown. "Kate has a fresh and modern approach to couture," Cavalli says of her look.

4 of 10 Eric Ryan/Getty Images

Dior, 2007

Hudson made wearing an asymmetrical silk dress look easy in this Dior gown, which she wore to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2007 Collection and 60th Anniversary celebration.
5 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emilio Pucci, 2010

The actress chose a sleek open-back design from Emilio Pucci and $1.75 million of Cartier diamonds for the The 2010 SAG Awards.

6 of 10 Michael Germana /Landov

Versace, 2011

Yellow is Kate's color! Hudson lit up the Something Borrowed blue carpet in a chiffon Versace halter gown, stingray Salvatore Ferragamo miniaudiere, Casadei pumps and jewelry from her Chrome Hearts CH + KH collaboration.

7 of 10 Genin Nicolas/startraksphoto.com

Atelier Versace, 2012

Hudson glowed in a beaded Atelier Versace gown, diamond jewelry, a metallic Edie Parker minaudiere and champagne sandals at the Venice Film Festival.

8 of 10 Johns PKI / Splash News

Jenny Packham, 2012

Hudson feted the White House Correspondents' Dinner in a purple sequin dress from Jenny Packham and an acrylic Edie Parker clutch.

9 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Alexander McQueen, 2013

At the 2013 Golden Globes, Hudson opted for a black Alexander McQueen gown with a gilded collar and belt and added Roger Vivier's metallic clutch.

10 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Atelier Versace, 2014

The blonde bombshell graced the red carpet at the 2014 Academy Awards in a glittery plunging Atelier Versace creation, complete with a cape and Neil Lane jewelry.

