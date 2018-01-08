Bet You Didn't See The $33 Secret Kate Hudson Wore to the Golden Globes

It's always exciting to see all of the pretty gowns at the Golden Globes. But sometimes the bet parts about the glamorous outfits are the details we can't see. This time, we're not talking about body-sculpting Spanx, but a $33 secret that Kate Hudson wore with her Valentino gown. The sheer dress showed off quite a bit of skin, but Hudson was able to keep her legs cozy during the chilly evening in Los Angeles with Wolford Naked 8 Tights ($33; neimanmarcus.com).

You can think of these ultra-sheer tights as foundation in pantyhose form. No one will ever be able to tell you're wearing them thanks to the lightweight, stretchy yarn that's pretty much invisible. The best part: The tights will leave your legs looking airbrushed without any messy makeup or tanning lotion. And yes, you can even go undetected in sandals because the toe isn't reinforced.

VIDEO: See the Glamorous Golden Globes Red Carpet Moments

So even if you're wearing open-toe shoes and a sultry dress—like Hudson's, which was layered with Commando briefs ($48; bloomingdales.com)—you'll still feel confident knowing your legs will look good from every angle.