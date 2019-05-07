 Karlie Kloss Wore a Spanx Bodysuit Under That Met Gala Dress

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

There are a ton of brands that make shapewear, but there's definitely a favorite amongst celebs, especially when they have important red carpet events to attend (like the 2019 Met Gala). It's Spanx. Karlie Kloss uploaded an entire appreciation post to her Spanx bodysuit while getting ready for the event.

I know what you're thinking: Why in the world would Kloss wear Spanx? Well, it's not just about sucking things in. This specific design, the Suit Your Fancy Bodysuit ($148; spanx.com), actually has a light compression, so it won't make your stomach feel squished like traditional styles. Panty lines aren't a problem either, thanks to the mid-thigh length. And the best part: the silky fabric makes clothing look better, allowing them to hang properly. So no bunching up here, which, by the way, would look super awkward in photos.

RELATED: 15 Stars Reveal Whether They Wore Spanx

As the brand wrote in its Instagram caption, "If you lost your invitation to the Met Gala this year, this is also perfect underneath wedding and bridesmaid dresses."