Tall Girls, Karl Lagerfeld Designed a Collection Just For You

Of course it's fun having long legs that you can show off in the summer time. But as a tall girl, I, personally, understand the struggle to find pants that cover your ankles and jackets with perfectly fitted sleeves. So hearing that Karl Lagerfeld Paris launched a capsule collection for us tall girls, was like music to my ears.

The exclusive collection is available at one of our favorite tall-girl websites: Long Tall Sally. And the Parisian-inspired pieces will get you through every important event, from work to weekend to weddings. On the lineup you'll find polished suits, chic dresses and gowns, and chic denim pieces.

And it's not just clothes. There are stylish shoes that are available in sizes 10-14. Think fashion-forward mules with tassels and elegant flats with ladylike pearls.

Take a sneak peak at the campaign images, which feature model and influencer Natalie Lim Suarez of Natalie Off Duty. And head over to Long Tall Sally's website to shop the Karl Lagerfeld Paris capsule collection.