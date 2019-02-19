21 Celebrities Who Were Karl Lagerfeld's Biggest Fans

By Alexis Bennett
Feb 19, 2019 @ 9:45 am
Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld's lengthy career, spent at major fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé, made him a global fashion superstar. Over the years he built up an extensive roster of A-list fans, from Hollywood elite like Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman to royal family members, including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.

In honor of Lagerfield's memory, we’re taking a look back at some of his best celebrity moments. See photos of Lagerfeld laughing it up with Victoria Beckham and Ashley Olsen long before they ventured into the world of fashion design, as well as behind-the-scenes pictures with his favorite model muses like Cara Delevingne. Click through for more shots of the legendary designer with some of his biggest celebrity fans.

VIDEO: Celebrities React to the Passing of Karl Lagerfeld with Heartfelt Tributes

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Beyoncé

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Advertisement

2 of 22

Celine Dion

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

3 of 22

Nicole Kidman

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Advertisement

4 of 22

Victoria Beckham

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

5 of 22

Cara Delevingne

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR12/Getty Images

6 of 22

Ciara and Kim Kardashian

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images
Advertisement

7 of 22

Lindsay Lohan

E. Charbonneau/Getty Images

8 of 22

Rihanna

Michel Dufour/Getty Images

9 of 22

Kendall Jenner

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Advertisement

10 of 22

Sarah Jessica Parker

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

11 of 22

Naomi Campbell

Dave Benett/Getty Images

12 of 22

Paris Hilton

E. Charbonneau/Getty Images
Advertisement

13 of 22

Jennifer Lopez

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

14 of 22

Katy Perry

Michel Dufour/Getty Images

15 of 22

Mariah Carey

Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Advertisement

16 of 22

Will Smith and Willow Smith

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

17 of 22

Ashley Olsen

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

18 of 22

Pharrell Williams

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Advertisement

19 of 22

Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

20 of 22

Jerry Hall

Pierre VAUTHEY/Getty Images

21 of 22

Princess Caroline of Monaco

Laurent SOLA/Getty Images
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement