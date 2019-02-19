21 Celebrities Who Were Karl Lagerfeld's Biggest Fans

Karl Lagerfeld's lengthy career, spent at major fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé, made him a global fashion superstar. Over the years he built up an extensive roster of A-list fans, from Hollywood elite like Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman to royal family members, including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.

In honor of Lagerfield's memory, we’re taking a look back at some of his best celebrity moments. See photos of Lagerfeld laughing it up with Victoria Beckham and Ashley Olsen long before they ventured into the world of fashion design, as well as behind-the-scenes pictures with his favorite model muses like Cara Delevingne. Click through for more shots of the legendary designer with some of his biggest celebrity fans.

VIDEO: Celebrities React to the Passing of Karl Lagerfeld with Heartfelt Tributes