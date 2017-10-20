The Kardashians/Jenners Are Selling Their Clothes to Help Hurricane Victims

Oct 20, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Kardashian and Jenner fans, today is your lucky day. Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are saying goodbye to some of the best fashions in their closets. So this is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to score some of their designer duds without paying full price.

On October 20, the girls will release items from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Céline, and Michael Kors on The RealReal's website. The best part: A portion of the proceeds will benefit United for Puerto Rico, an initiative started by the island's first lady Beatriz Rosselló, which supports victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María.

There are more than 520 items from the Kardashian/Jenner closets on The RealReal's website, so there's plenty to choose from. But remember, each item is one-of-a-kind and a ton of styles are already flying off of the digital shelves.

If you're thinking about scoring a few pieces, get into our favorite items below and head to The RealReal's website before it's too late.

1 of 8 Courtesy

BLK DNM Silk Longline Blazer

Every woman should have a good blazer in her arsenal. This one comes from Kourtney's closet, so it's perfect for petites.

$145 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

CÉLINE RIDER THIGH-HIGH BOOTS

Kourt's also letting go of these amazing Céline boots. They are definitely perfect for making a standout statement this fall.

$995 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

MICHAEL KORS SMOOTH LEATHER FLAP BAG

Here's a classic crossbody from Kourt's closet. It's the perfect option for when you're on the go.
$195 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

THE ROW FOX FUR VEST

You can channel Khloé and stay warm this winter with this cozy vest.

$1,595 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

CÉLINE PONYHAIR SMALL CASE FLAP BAG

Kendall is definitely the sweetest for letting go of this gorgeous bag.

$1,395 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

SACAI LAYERED PINSTRIPE TOP

This pinstripe top from Kourtney will elevate your work style.

$195 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

STUART WEITZMAN LOVEFRINGE ANKLE STRAP SANDALS

These fringe heels from Kendall's closet will come in handy this holiday season.

$455 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

FRAME DENIM HIGH-RISE WIDE-LEG JEANS W/ TAGS

These wide-leg jeans will help you channel your inner cool girl. And yes, they're from Kourt's collection.
$195 SHOP NOW

