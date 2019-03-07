Uniqlo's New Designer Collaboration Is Priced to Sell Out

Image zoom Courtesy

Fans just can't get enough of designer JW Anderson's capsule collections for Japanese retailer Uniqlo. The brands have reprised their collaboration for a third time, releasing a collection of warm-weather essentials on March 7.

"I always find it super interesting how two brands with very different backgrounds can come together to create an exciting collection," said Anderson. "In the third collation of the collaboration, I envision a summer wardrobe that could be relaxed and chic at the same time; a versatile and youthful collection."

The line perfectly marries the easygoing spirit of Uniqlo with JW Anderson's witty sensibility, from a classic trench lined in a pink plaid to a loose-fitting paisley dress.

Even better: Most of the unisex basics and reversible designs are under $50, save for the investment-worthy trench coat, which is still a reasonable $150.

Check out our favorite pieces from the collection below and head to Uniqlo's website to shop it all before it sells out.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Gathered Long Dress, $50; uniqlo.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Asymmetric T-shirt, $15; uniqlo.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Striped Tank Top, $15; uniqlo.com.