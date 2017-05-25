JW Anderson's New Collection Has the Stripe Shirts You've Been Dreaming Of

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
May 25, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Summer wouldn't be summer without a few striped pieces in our wardrobe. And JW Anderson and Mytheresa.com are making sure we get our seasonal dose of the classic print with an epic new capsule collection. But these aren't your average striped T-shirts. The two brands have put a twist on the wardrobe staple with dramatic ruffles and exaggerated sleeves. You'll also find a pretty striped dress and skirt on the roster, which are both available in solid gray options.

And a JW Anderson collection wouldn't be complete without the It bag that fashion girls are obsessed with. The collection is bringing the Pierce bag back in bubblegum and buttercup colors made with calfskin. There's also a Mini Pierce bag in a navy hue, and it's made with a luxurious combination of goatskin and velvet. Sounds absolutely dreamy, right? Well, wait until you see the images below.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of London Fashion Week

 

Keep scrolling to check out the JW Anderson and Mytheresa.com capsule collection.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Striped Cotton Top

$750 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Pierce Mini leather crossbody bag

$1,480 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Off-the-shoulder cotton dress

$865 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

short-sleeved cotton blouse

$765 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Striped Cotton Skirt

$560 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Pierce Mini leather crossbody bag

$1,480 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

off-the-shoulder cotton dress

$985 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Pierce Medium shoulder bag

$1,690 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Gathered cotton skirt

$560 SHOP NOW

