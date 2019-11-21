H&M’s Latest Collab Has the Statement Jacket You Need for Less Than $60

Image zoom Courtesy

Can we just go ahead and crown H&M the king of fashion collaborations? The retailer has cranked out some amazing joint projects this year, from its sell-out Giambattista Valli drop to its dreamy home-decor partnership with Jonathan Adler. And now, H&M is back with a winter collection courtesy of Brooklyn cool girl Justine Skye.

The Justine Skye x H&M collaboration took the singer and model's energetic personality and turned it into a 17-piece capsule of clothes and accessories. "This collection is a representation of who I am and where I am from," Skye exclusively tells InStyle.com. "I love to be comfortable and this collection does just that, while being cute at the same time."

The lineup has a few cozy items like bomber jackets and turtlenecks (which will come in handy this winter), but Skye wasn't always a fan of all cold-weather essentials. "I used to be soooo against turtlenecks, a classic staple for the winter season," says Skye. "Now I’m so into them, which is why I added that loose, seamless turtleneck sweater to the collection." The baggy silhouette definitely plays into the retro '90s trend and has 1995, the year Skye was born, sewn across the front.

Out of all of the pieces, Skye says, "The sweatsuit is one of my favorites. It was a goal of mine to make the most comfortable yet stylish sweatsuit."

Skye made sure to include some bomb accessories, too, as they are a crucial part of her winter looks. "When I don’t feel like getting out of bed but still want to slay, I throw on some sweats and some dope accessories," says Skye. "Accessories can make the most simple outfit pop — that and lip gloss!"

Shop Now: Boxy Jacket, $50; hm.com.

Shop Now: Turtleneck Sweatshirt, $35; hm.com. Sweatpants, $30; hm.com.

Shop Now: Platform Sneaker, $40; hm.com.

Shop Now: Padded Jacket, $55; hm.com. Cutout Unitard, $25; hm.com.