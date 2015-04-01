whitelogo
whitelogo
Jumpsuits
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Jumpsuits
InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Jumpsuits
Gwyneth Paltrow in Stella McCartney
Star Max
Jumpsuits
Angie Harmon in Stella McCartney
John Shearer/WireImage
Jumpsuits
Laura Prepon in Alice + Olivia
Chris Weeks/WireImage
Jumpsuits
Emmanuelle Chriqui in Stella McCartney
Jordan Strauss/WireImage
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Star Max
Jumpsuits
Gwyneth Paltrow in Stella McCartney
Advertisement
2 of 4
John Shearer/WireImage
Jumpsuits
Angie Harmon in Stella McCartney
3 of 4
Chris Weeks/WireImage
Jumpsuits
Laura Prepon in Alice + Olivia
Advertisement
4 of 4
Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Jumpsuits
Emmanuelle Chriqui in Stella McCartney
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!