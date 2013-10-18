Carrie Opens Today: See Julianne Moore and Chloe Moretz's Cutest Red Carpet Moments

They may have a troubling on-screen mother-daughter relationship in Carrie, the film based on Stephen King's horror tale, but off-screen, Julianne Moore and Chloe Moretz have shared some adorable red carpet moments! From celebrating Moore's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where they both wore Dolce & Gabbana dresses, to the red carpet for the world premiere of Carrie where they matched in long gowns (Moore chose a white draped Givenchy dress and Moretz went for a sheer forest-green Valentino dress) these two make a great pair. Click through our gallery to see more of Moore's and Moretz's cutest moments from the Carrie premieres, and be sure to catch the film in theaters nationwide right now!

