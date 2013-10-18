Carrie Opens Today: See Julianne Moore and Chloe Moretz's Cutest Red Carpet Moments

Oct 18, 2013

They may have a troubling on-screen mother-daughter relationship in Carrie, the film based on Stephen King's horror tale, but off-screen, Julianne Moore and Chloe Moretz have shared some adorable red carpet moments! From celebrating Moore's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where they both wore Dolce & Gabbana dresses, to the red carpet for the world premiere of Carrie where they matched in long gowns (Moore chose a white draped Givenchy dress and Moretz went for a sheer forest-green Valentino dress) these two make a great pair. Click through our gallery to see more of Moore's and Moretz's cutest moments from the Carrie premieres, and be sure to catch the film in theaters nationwide right now!

'Carrie' Los Angeles World Premiere

Moore and Moretz both wore long gowns for the world premiere of ‘Carrie’ at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood. Moore went with a Grecian-inspired white Givenchy layered gown, while Moretz kept her look youthful with a sheer forest-green Valentino gown.

Julianne Moore's Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The ‘Carrie’ stars celebrated Moore's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where they both wore Dolce & Gabbana dresses, Moore in a yellow dress with an embellished neckline and cuffs, Moretz in a blush-lace mini.

5th Annual Summer of Sony

Moore and Moretz went with lace and patterns at the 5th Annual Summer of Sony event at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cancun, Mexico to premiere ‘Carrie.’ Moore wore a Dolce & Gabbana ivory lace dress and Moretz kept her look tropical with a burgundy pineapple print Marni cotton-twill dress.

2012 New York Comic Con

The two co-stars played up the black-and-white trend during the 2012 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center to promote their 2013 film, 'Carrie.' While Moore wore a black-and-white color-blocking dress, Moretz added color to her look with a blue brocade Antonio Berardi skirt.

