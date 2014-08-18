Pretty Woman: InStyle’s September Cover Star Julia Roberts on Her Best Red Carpet Looks

For a self-proclaimed “not fashion-y” person, Julia Roberts has definitely taken her fair share of sartorial risks on the red carpet. There was the oversized men’s Giorgio Armani suit at the 1990 Golden Globes, the Old Hollywood–style blush gown that she co-designed with the Italian couturier for the 2004 Academy Awards, and, more recently, the bright red Dolce & Gabbana mini she donned at the 2013 Toronto Film Festival to promote August: Osage County. While the actress may be most known for her black and white choices, she's also proven time and again that she's not afraid to wear pops of color, and remains one of the stars to watch during awards season.

"I had a very whimsical sense of style," our September cover star told InStyle editor Ariel Foxman, as the actress reflected on her most well-known awards show outfits. "I clearly didn’t care what anybody thought about it." Her advice for tackling the red carpet? "It doesn’t matter how much you dress it up or bejewel it, it’s still you, and I feel like at the end of the day I have to feel like I’m myself." Our 20th anniversary has us feeling pretty nostalgic these days, so in honor of the September issue, we decided to take a walk down memory lane with one of Hollywood's dearest talents. Click through our gallery for Roberts's commentary on her most talked-about red carpet looks.

For more of our interview with Roberts, pick up the September issue of InStyle, on newsstands and available for digital download now.

Help InStyle celebrate our 20th anniversary! Visit our special section for exclusive photos, videos and giveaways.