Julia Roberts’ Stylist Reveals Her 7 Favorite Pieces From This Affordable Retailer
Even if you haven’t heard of Elizabeth Stewart before, you’ve definitely seen her work. She’s the sought-after Hollywood stylist behind the insanely chic styles of some of our favorite celebs like Julia Roberts, Gal Gadot, and Jessica Chastain.
While she’s used to dressing these stars in high-end clothing both on and off the red carpet, Elizabeth has always been a fan of shaking things up and pairing designer duds with affordable finds. “My entire career I’ve been mixing high and low. I once dressed Gal Gadot for a red carpet premiere in a Givenchy dress with Aldo sandals because I love to surprise people,” she told InStyle.
With a longtime love of finding great bargains, it makes sense that in between dressing A-listers, Elizabeth has partnered with Walmart to help the company launch and style its first-ever private label fashion lines, including two celeb-designed lines by Sofia Vergara and Ellen Degeneres.
“My day-to-day jeans are from Walmart's Time and Tru line,” she said. “When people find out they are so shocked and can’t believe they are from Walmart. It’s the best feeling for a stylist because they never expect it.”
Wanting to prove great style doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, Elizabeth shared her favorite items from the mega-retailer for spring. These seven pieces may make you look and feel like a million bucks, but they all actually cost less than $20.
Time and Tru ¾ Sleeve Classic Boatneck Top
“This shirt is great because the coral color is super flattering and I love the cut of it. It looks great on everyone who’s tried it on.”
Time and Tru Peasant Dress
When asked if there was a piece she could see Julia Roberts in, Elizabeth chose this boho-inspired dress because, “Julia lives in Malibu and the print would fit right in there.”
Ev1 From Ellen Degeneres Short Sleeve Graphic Tee
“I wear a lot of Ellen Degeneres’ line because I love her logo tees. The line also has the softest hoodies.”
George Short Sleeve Printed Shirt
“I also love to borrow from Walmart’s men’s line George. They have fun printed button-up shirts, like this banana option, that look so cute tied up.”
Time and Tru High-Rise Skinny Jeans
“I wear Time and Tru jeans all the time. My favorites are their black jeans because they are a true black and don’t fade. They also fit great.”
Ev1 From Ellen Degeneres Side Stripe Jogger Sweatpant
“These sweats are slim fitting, so they look really flattering and stylish. I like to pair them with a blazer for a finished yet comfortable look.”
Terra & Sky Plus Size Wide Leg Cropped Pants
“I’m loving bright neons for spring, especially neon pink.” (Elizabeth recommends pairing neons with classic black pieces to help ground the bold color.)