Julia Roberts’ Stylist Reveals Her 7 Favorite Pieces From This Affordable Retailer

Even if you haven’t heard of Elizabeth Stewart before, you’ve definitely seen her work. She’s the sought-after Hollywood stylist behind the insanely chic styles of some of our favorite celebs like Julia Roberts, Gal Gadot, and Jessica Chastain.

While she’s used to dressing these stars in high-end clothing both on and off the red carpet, Elizabeth has always been a fan of shaking things up and pairing designer duds with affordable finds. “My entire career I’ve been mixing high and low. I once dressed Gal Gadot for a red carpet premiere in a Givenchy dress with Aldo sandals because I love to surprise people,” she told InStyle.

With a longtime love of finding great bargains, it makes sense that in between dressing A-listers, Elizabeth has partnered with Walmart to help the company launch and style its first-ever private label fashion lines, including two celeb-designed lines by Sofia Vergara and Ellen Degeneres.

“My day-to-day jeans are from Walmart's Time and Tru line,” she said. “When people find out they are so shocked and can’t believe they are from Walmart. It’s the best feeling for a stylist because they never expect it.”

Wanting to prove great style doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, Elizabeth shared her favorite items from the mega-retailer for spring. These seven pieces may make you look and feel like a million bucks, but they all actually cost less than $20.