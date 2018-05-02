20 of Julia Roberts's Most Memorable Outfits

There's no denying it: Julia Roberts has a timeless beauty. I mean, that smile? Come on!

But if you take a look at her fashion choices, you'll see that her sense of style is just as timeless as her effortless beauty. Case in point: Roberts knows how to rock a tailored suit better than any leading lady (or guy, for that matter). Plus she always gets it right when it comes to choosing accessories. Some of her handbags and sunglasses from the '90s could totally work today. Don't believe us? See for yourself and shop the Hollywood stars best looks below.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Julia Roberts Plays A Game of This Or That