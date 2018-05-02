20 of Julia Roberts's Most Memorable Outfits

Tony Barson/FilmMagic
Alexis Bennett
May 02, 2018 @ 7:15 pm

There's no denying it: Julia Roberts has a timeless beauty. I mean, that smile? Come on!

But if you take a look at her fashion choices, you'll see that her sense of style is just as timeless as her effortless beauty. Case in point: Roberts knows how to rock a tailored suit better than any leading lady (or guy, for that matter). Plus she always gets it right when it comes to choosing accessories. Some of her handbags and sunglasses from the '90s could totally work today. Don't believe us? See for yourself and shop the Hollywood stars best looks below.

VIDEO: Julia Roberts Plays A Game of This Or That

1 of 20 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Canne Film Festival 2016

We'll never forget this timeless off-the-shoulder gown by Armani Privé Gown. (The cut reminds us of that red dress from Pretty Woman.) But can we just take a moment to admire that hypnotizing green necklace?

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 20 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

GLSEN Respect Awards 2016

Roberts knows the power of a little black dress. Here, she chose a floral-trim dress by Gucci.

$520 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 Venturelli/Getty Images

Calzedonia Fashion Show 2017

Roberts showed us that tights don't have to be an after-thought. For Calzedonia's fashion show, she paired a polka-dot design with a pink mini dress.

$45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 20 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

amfAR Gala 2017

You don't have to always wear a floor-sweeping gown to a gala. Roberts demoed how stylish a little black Givenchy dress can be.

$156 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 20 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Canne Film Festival 2016

Roberts is the queen of menswear-inspired looks, especially on the red carpet. We'll never forget this pinstripe Givenchy moment.

$120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 20 Mark Davis/Getty Images

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014

This rare bright pink Valentino moment will always have a special place in our hearts. Take a closer look at that metallic Roger Vivier clutch.

$149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 20 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala 2014

Roberts's next timeless moment was styled with a leopard Gucci dress and patent leather pumps by the same brand.

$235 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 20 Chris Polk/Getty Images

Critics' Choice Awards 2006

Only Julia Roberts could make a tuxedo with a ruffled shirt look this hot. Her Yves Saint Lauren look is now iconic.

$25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 20 Amy Graves/Getty Images

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015

This Givenchy jumpsuit is the definition of effortlessly chic. Roberts looked confident and comfortable in the tuxedo-inspired piece.

$645 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 20 Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

American Society of Cinematographers 25th annual Outstanding Achievement Awards 2015

Roberts switched up her black suits for a crisp, white look styled with a pussybow blouse.

$181 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 20 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Hammer Museum Gala 2015

Roberts layered a Bottega Veneta mini dress with a polished blazer from the brand for the Hammer Museum Gala in 2015.

$1,280 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 20 Terry McGinnis/Getty Images

Academy Awards 2001

This vintage Valentino dress (it's from the designer's 1982 collection) was perfect as Roberts accepted her best actress award for Erin Brokovich.

$375 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 20 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

InStyle Awards 2015

We're not being bias just because Roberts was at the InStyle Awards here. That green Gucci dress is actually an iconic piece that several celebs wore. But none of them pulled it off quite like Roberts.

$395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 20 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

L.A. Film Critics Awards 2000

Julia Roberts wore the slouchy boot trend long before your favorite models. Here, she paired her tall boots with a long skirt and leather jacket.

$50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 20 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images

Givenchy Show Spring 2016

Suits don't always need a button-down shirt. Roberts showed us how cool the piece looks with a graphic tee.

$455 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 20 Marcel Thomas/Getty Images

Late Show With David Letterman 2011

Roberts showed off her classic style with a long blazer styled over a frilly white dress.

$168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 20 Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Mother's Day Premiere 2016

Roberts revamped her go-to suits with a shorts for the Hollywood premiere of Mother's Day.

$141 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 20 Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

'Law & Order' Set 1999

Roberts was up on the skinny sunglasses way before your favorite models. Get into her chic '90s outfit, which includes structured jeans, a buckle belt, partially-buttoned cardigan, blazer, and black boots.

$23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 20 Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Golden Globe Awards 1991

Again, no need for a gown. Roberts turned a chic blazer into an unforgettable red-carpet moment.

$165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 20 Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Getty Images

Academy Awards 2014

Another timeless Givenchy moment from Julia Roberts. This time, she went with a lace peplum dress.

$130 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!