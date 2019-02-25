Julia Roberts' 1,106-Piece Diamond Earrings Are Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen Before

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

I hope you stayed up late to catch Julia Roberts at the 2019 Oscars. The 51-year-old actress skipped the red carpet, but she shocked everyone at the end of the ceremony with a surprise appearance to present the nominees and winner for the Best Picture category. (Green Book nabbed it, despite some controversy surrounding the film.)

Before closing out the show and saluting Bradley Cooper’s mom, Roberts completely stunned in a magenta, silk crepe gown by Elie Saab Couture and custom-dyed Nudistsong heels by Stuart Weitzman. But the highlight of her outfit were those sparkling Cindy Chao jewels. Her architectural earrings are like nothing we’ve ever seen before — the silhouette kind of reminds me of a fish skeleton. The yellow-gold danglers are made up of 20.28-carats of pear-shaped diamonds, 7.39-carats of pink conch pearls, and 1,106 pieces of diamonds throughout the design.

Image zoom DENNIS

Image zoom Matt Petit - Handout/Getty Images

Perhaps a little heavy on the earlobes, but totally worth it.