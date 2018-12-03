Julia Roberts Has Already Worn These Hot Leather Pants Twice This Fall

Image zoom PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Tired of wearing the same jeans every weekend? Or how about those slacks you wear almost every other day to work? Well, a pair of super-sexy pants will get you out of that style rut. And we found the celebrity-approved pair that's taking over Hollywood right now. It turns out stars are turning to J Brand's figure-flattering Maria pants to get them through the colder months.

The pants come in a ton of different colorways, from classic blue denim ($72; saksoff5th.com) to a velvet black fabric ($137; saksfifthavenue.com). Jessica Alba, Kelsea Ballerini, Gigi Hadid, and Kate Beckinsale all have the denim option in a black hue called Vanity ($189; shopbop.com).

Image zoom KELSEABALLERINI/INSTAGRAM $189 SHOP IT

Image zoom JESSICAALBA/INSTAGRAM $198 SHOP IT

And the pair that Julia Roberts has already worn twice this fall is a cool leather design. Most recently, she paired the skinny leather pants with a black blazer, graphic T-shirt, and single strap heels.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images $998 SHOP IT

And a few weeks earlier, she wore them with another black blazer, an orange graphic tee, and sandals. It looks like she has her flawless fall uniform down pat. If you're ready to invest in a timeless pair of leather pants (because they are not cheap), you can grab Roberts' classic leather pants from Shopbop for $998.