Jordyn Woods Is About to Drop One of Her Biggest Clothing Collabs Yet

Jordyn Woods just secured a second collab with Boohoo and she's not holding anything back with this one. The collection is filled with head-turning styles perfect for shutting down those vacation pics this summer. There are neon pink crop-tops with plunging necklines, body-hugging dresses, see-through lace details, and flashy metallic finishes.

In the promo video Boohoo teased on Instagram, you'll see Woods stunting in a vintage convertible car in a dress and a suit from the collection. Her accessories — a chunky chain necklace, fringe earrings, and oversize pink sunglasses with her initials bedazzled across each lens — are even more noteworthy.

"This is the collection for the ultimate, gram-worthy glam," the brand explains in a statement. "Clothes to live your best life in and to most impoprtantly #DoYourThing in." Jordyn is definitely doing her thing and — no doubt — securing the bag.

VIDEO: Jordyn Woods Has Lined Up a Major Post-Scandal Comeback

The Jordyn Woods x Boohoo collection will officially be available to shop on boohoo.com on June 26.