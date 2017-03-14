6 Winter Pieces to Buy on Sale Now Because IT IS STILL COLD

Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 14, 2017

Sorry for the newsflash, but if you live on the East Coast: It’s. Still. Freaking. Cold. Out. Thankfully, coziest-ever-brand Joie is having a super sale with some of the most delicious sweaters and coats we could ever wish for at 25-percent off—or more. And because we are the nicest, we’re giving you a full day to shop the sale in advance with this special code: TIMEFRIENDS.

Here, our favorite six pieces we’re adding to our carts. Because sale.

*Sale opens to the public on Wednesday, March 15th online at joie.com and in boutiques. Cannot be combined with any other offer and no price adjustments will be made. Enter code TIMEFRIENDS online to redeem.

CASHMERE SWEATER

Joie available at joie.com $261 (originally $348) SHOP NOW
STRIPED SWEATER

Joie available at joie.com $254 (originally $338) SHOP NOW
SHEARLING JACKET

Joie available at joie.com $765 (originally $1698) SHOP NOW
EMBROIDERED BOMBER JACKET

Joie available at joie.com $299 (originally $398) SHOP NOW
SWEATER PONCHO

Joie available at joie.com $276 (originally $368) SHOP NOW
SLOUCHY TURTLENECK SWEATER

Joie available at joie.com $276 (originally $368) SHOP NOW

