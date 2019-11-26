The Designer Behind Hollywood’s Prettiest Party Outfits Just Created the Perfect $70 Dress

Image zoom Courtesy

If you thought that H&M's 2019 collaborations were over, you were wrong. The retailer just announced another freak out-worthy collection with Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.

Ortiz is responsible for some of the best party outfits in Hollywood, with a fan club that includes Jessica Biel and Mila Kunis. Now, we too can get the Johanna Ortiz look thanks to H&M.

"It was a really smooth and lovely collaboration," Ortiz exclusively tells InStyle.com. "The H&M design team visited our Atelier in Cali, Colombia. They saw how we worked and got to see firsthand the nature and the people that surround me while working on a collection."

Ortiz's colorful, playful designs are usually costly, so it's exciting to see the brand partnering with an affordable retailer like H&M. "I really was not thinking about how to create something affordable, I was just thinking about how to make these four dresses as Johanna Ortiz as possible," says Ortiz. "I was thinking of women dancing and enjoying life in a Johanna Ortiz dress."

Ortiz made sure each piece could work in multiple settings. "I really think that my dresses are not only for special occasions," says Ortiz. "I want these Johanna Ortiz x HM dresses to be kept for a long time."

You'll need to practice some patience before you can get your hands on the dresses, which are all under $70. Four styles will be released in store and online on December 3 and the full collection will be available for purchase in March 2020, just in time for spring.

