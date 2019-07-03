The $13 Underwear Celebs Depend on for Slinky Red Carpet Looks

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Pretty gowns and sparkling jewels usually get all of the attention on the red carpet, but what's underneath each look is equally important. The wrong pair of undies could easily ruin a perfectly styled outfit. That's why many leading ladies, like Angela Bassett and Laura Marano, swear by Air Seamfree bikinis.

They may sound expensive, but the style is actually produced by the affordable brand Jockey. As the name suggests, Jockey's Air Seamfree panties are undetectable underneath any dress, making silky slips or thin linen designs easier than ever to wear. The popular option also works well underneath leggings for a no-show look. Another reason why so many people are hooked on them: They're so lightweight and comfortable, reviewers swear that it doesn't feel like they're wearing anything at all.

Shop It: Jockey Seamfree Air Bikini, $13 or 3 for $33; macys.com.

Guys seem to love them just as much as ladies. Whether on the Jockey website or Macys.com, the fellas are chiming in under the reviews section. "This the best fitting underwear that I have ever had! Not to mention super soft," one purchaser at Macy's explains. "I am a 62 married man and I will never buy men's underwear again." Now that's how you know you've found the comfiest pair of undies.