Shop J.Lo's Go-to Brand for Affordable Sexy Dresses

John Sciulli/Getty
Lashauna Williams
Jul 17, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

If you're anything like me, you've been inspired by Jennifer Lopez's style for over two decades. And we're not the only ones following along with the Bronx-born beauty's every look.

J.Lo has cemented her place as a fashion icon, and has a closet filled with confections from brands like Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Valentino

VIDEO: J.Lo’s Twins Playing with A-Rod by the Pool

Us mere mortals don't always have the occasion (or budget!) to wear some of those designer frocks. But, what if I told you the our Jenny from the Block has been rocking some amazingly affordable pieces lately, and that we know exactly where to find them? I knew that'd get your attention!

Enter House of CB, a brand that is not only loved by Lopez, but has also been spotted on some of the biggest trend setters of the moment. The Kardashian/Jenner sisters, the Hadid sisters, Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham, Demi Lovato, and the Queen Bee herself, Beyoncé, have all been spotted in the brand's body-hugging dresses, sleek bodysuits, and well-fitting separates.

But, back to J.Lo! Scroll down to see some of our favorite House of CB outfits the entrepreneur has worn, and shop your favorites on the spot.  

1 of 6 Michael Becker/FOX/Getty

"Anuki" Dress

available at houseofcb.com $214 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 jlo/instagram

"Harveen" Dress

available at houseofcb.com $165 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 jlo/instagram

"Darcia" Dress

available at houseofcb.com $209 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Michael Becker/FOX/Getty

"Lana" Dress

available at houseofcb.com $209 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 jlo/instagram

"Aretina" Dress

available at houseofcb.com $165 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Eloise" Bodysuit

available at houseofcb.com $105 SHOP NOW

