Jewelry to Accessorize Your Swimsuit With This Summer

Alexis Parente
Jul 05, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

We found the ultimate way to accessorize your swimsuit this summer—and nope, we're not talking about the perfect tan. If you think there's no place for baubles at the beach, we're about to change your mind. 

You can easily add some pep to your classic one-piece with a beaded bell chain or a simple gold body chain. And, just imagine sauntering into a pool party wearing a bikini accessorized with a sexy arm cuff. (Selena Gomez track stops. All heads swivel your way...) 

Did we convince you? Read on to shop the jewelry your bathing suit is begging for this summer! 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Jennifer Zeuner Hand Chain

Jennifer Zeuner $207 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Chan Luu Body Chain

Chan Luu $215 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Aurelie Bidermann Wrap Bracelet

Aurelie Bidermann $145 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Forever 21 Toe Rings

Forever 21 $6 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Rosantica Belly Chain

Rosantica $310 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Asos Arm Cuff

ASOS $8 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Roxanne Assoulin Anklet

Roxanne Assoulin $120 SHOP NOW

