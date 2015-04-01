Jeweled Necklines

InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 3:46 pm
Jeweled Necklines
pinterest
Jeweled Necklines
Sienna Miller in Burberry Prorsum
Pacific Coast
Jeweled Necklines
pinterest
Jeweled Necklines
Nicky Hilton
Paul Smith/Retna
Jeweled Necks
pinterest
Jeweled Necks
Mischa Barton wearing Burberry Prorsum
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jeweled Necklines
pinterest
Jeweled Necklines
Lindsay Lohan in Emilio Pucci
Starmax
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Pacific Coast

Jeweled Necklines

Sienna Miller in Burberry Prorsum
Advertisement
2 of 4 Paul Smith/Retna

Jeweled Necklines

Nicky Hilton
3 of 4 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jeweled Necks

Mischa Barton wearing Burberry Prorsum
Advertisement
4 of 4 Starmax

Jeweled Necklines

Lindsay Lohan in Emilio Pucci

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!