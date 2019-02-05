Jessica Simpson Designed a Maternity Line You Can Wear Long After You’ve Given Birth

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson is no stranger to fashion design. The singer's eponymous label has been thriving since the early 2000s, offering comfortable shoes, boho dresses, and trendy handbags. But today, she expanded into a new category, dropping a special collab with Motherhood Maternity.

"The reason I wanted to do my own maternity line was because I had the hardest time finding maternity clothes I liked during my first pregnancy," Simpson exclusively tells InStyle.com via email. "I wanted to wear clothes that were as cute and on-trend as the clothes I was wearing before I was pregnant and I felt very limited in my options." Now she has a ton of easy-to-throw-on dresses, jeans with Motherhood Maternity's Secret Fit Belly technology, and ponchos and jackets perfect for layering.

"This duster is going to be in my closet long after Birdie is here," Simpson says. "When you’re pregnant, some days are harder than others to get dressed (I know you mamas can relate), so I love a long kimono or duster over just about anything and have been gravitating towards bold, feel-good colors. This yellow is sunshine."

As a soon-to-be mother of three, Simpson has picked up quite a few style tips over the years. "I have learned a lot about layering," Simpson explains. "I love to mix and match different fabrics and patterns, and I think it’s flattering (and practical for temperature control, too)." One of her go-tos is a classic button-down, but she isn't afraid of more daring styles. "I have also learned to not shy away from embellishments and bold patterns," Simpson continues. "Just because you are pregnant and your body is changing, you don’t need to shrink into the background in plain black jersey. You are creating life — embrace it and show it off!"

Scroll down to see our favorite pieces and head to Maternity Motherhood or Macy's website to shop more.

