Machete Kills Star Jessica Alba's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Jessica Alba’s style is as varied as her big screen roles. From menswear inspired tuxedos to glittering bombshell sheaths to dainty, straight-out-of-a-fairytale frocks, there are very few on the red carpet who consistently looks as amazing as she does.

Just as daring with her roles as she is with her wardrobe, Jessica’s latest film, Robert Rodriguez’s Machete Kills, opens Friday, October 11. In the film, she brings her character Sartana Rivera back from 2010’s Machete. While her role as the tough and beautiful U.S. Immigration agent sounds juicy, it won’t trump our favorite role of hers: style icon! Who else could wear a laser-cut leather gown and still manage to look delicate?

Click through the gallery to see Jessica Alba’s 10 best ever red carpet looks.

1 of 10 David Livingston/Getty Images

In Valentino, 2012

It doesn’t get any lovelier than a pastel silk tulle confection with hand-embroidered flowers. “Whenever I’m in Valentino, I feel like a lady,” said the star, who wore the gown to accept the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award.
2 of 10 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

In Carolina Herrera, 2012

“Confidence is her best accessory, but Jessica always adds a modern twist to timeless fashion,” says Carolina Herrera. Case in point: this satin party dress worn with a leopard-print Stark clutch and platform Giuseppe Zanotti Design peep-toes
3 of 10 Jesse Grant/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2009

Alba reins in the ruffles of this silk Dolce amp Gabbana sheath with a waist-cinching black belt. Another way she whittles her middle? Wearing Spanx, “like, 99 percent of the time,” she has said.
4 of 10 AP Photo/Thibault Camus

In Stella McCartney, 2013

Leave it to the style-setter to sit front row at the Stella McCartney show in a sexy tux. “She really feels comfortable in suiting,” says her stylist Brad Goreski. The beaded trim gives it extra pizzazz.
5 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Tory Burch, 2013

“Jessica picked the fishtail silhouette from sketches we did,” says Tory Burch of the laser-cut leather creation Alba wore to the punk-themed Met Gala. “I love my beautiful gown!” Alba told her 2.1 million Instagram followers. She had us hooked with the black and silver-spiked Christian Louboutin clutch.
6 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesJason Merritt/Getty Images for Spike TV

In Narciso Rodriguez, 2013

At the Guys Choice awards she goes for seductive pinup girl waves in a Narciso Rodriguez dress to help introduce the Troops Choice entertainer of the year (Vin Diesel won) alongside members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “Narciso doesn’t follow the trends—the trends follow him,” said Alba of her close friend.
7 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In Versace, 2013

Put this look next to “hot” in your style dictionary: Alba arrives at the awards show in a rockin’ crocodile-embossed leather Versace mini with Celine pumps. She later switches to a more demure dress (see No. 5). “Donatella had given it to Jessica, and she waited for the perfect time to wear it,” says Goreski.
8 of 10 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In Tommy Hilfiger, 2013

Who says ties are just for guys? This natty Tommy Hilfiger ensemble with satin bow shoes was hand-carried by plane from N.Y.C. to L.A. after his fall show so Alba could wear it to the brand’s West Coast flagship–store opening. “All white is a strong statement,” says Hilfiger, adding, “With the menswear influences, she looks like an American style icon.”
9 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In Gucci, 2011

The crystals on this Gucci dress help cover up more than the caped bodice. “Jessica just told me she was pregnant (with daughter Haven) and was starting to show,” says Goreski. A fitting in Milan made sure there was enough room for her bump.
10 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Our Favorite: In Oscar de la Renta, 2013

“I wanted to feel sophisticated,” said the 32-year-old, who fell fast for the melon hue of the Oscar de la Renta silk trumpet gown she wore at the Golden Globes. A dazzling 180-plus-carat Harry Winston diamond necklace and her flirty Roger Vivier ostrich feather clutch ensure the look is both glam and fun.

