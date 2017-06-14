Jessica Alba’s Red-Carpet Look Includes Under-$100 Items You Need This Summer

Jessica Alba knows how to make heads turn every time she steps out. And she did exactly that during her latest red-carpet appearance while also working affordable pieces into her look. At Apple Music's Planet of the Apps Party, the actress and businesswoman hit the scene wearing a pretty combination of silky layers.

A navy blue slip dress by Grana, which only costs $79, anchored her look and left plenty of room for a splurge-worthy item—her Galvan trench coat ($2,295; matchesfashion.com). Alba finished off the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels (in black $477; farfetch.com) and styled another affordable piece into her outfit: Kate Spade drop earrings ($78; shopspring.com).

We're definitely taking note and adding this chic look to our list of summer outfit goals, especially since the dress and earrings are both under $100. And we've also found some affordable substitutes for her luxe satin duster and chic heels.

The jacket below will give your outfit the shiny, luxurious feel without the big price tag.

Courtesy $35 SHOP NOW Boohoo

And these high-heels will make you stand just as tall as Alba without going into debt.

Courtesy $60 (Originally $90) SHOP NOW Steve Madden

VIDEO: Watch Jessica Alba Play Never Have I Ever

Now, all we need to do is master that classic hand-on-hip pose like Alba, and we're good to go.