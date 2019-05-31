Jennifer Lopez’s Timeless Dress Is Also a Staple in Kate Middleton and Amal Clooney’s Closet

Image zoom AM / SplashNews.com

There are few things more timeless than a tweed dress. Amal Clooney loves them, Kate Middleton wears them nonstop, and, of course, Jackie Kennedy swore by the classic fabric. Now Jennifer Lopez is adding tweed to her summer looks.

While attending a graduation in Miami, Lopez looked absolutely elegant in a Gucci tweed dress ($2,700; net-a-porter.com) with a Peter Pan collar. Of course, she had to put her own J.Lo glow on the iconic look, so she chose a dress with a belt decked out with the brand's 'GG' logo in can't-miss gold letters. She paired the yellow, orange, and teal dress with beige sandals, teal drop earrings, metallic sunglasses, and one of the biggest white Chanel bags we've seen in awhile.

Image zoom Courtesy

Her entire look has convinced me to add a tweed dress to my wardrobe. This Eliza J version, while not as luxurious as the Gucci one, certainly fits the bill.