Jennifer Lopez's Latest Bold Gym Look Includes White Leggings and Two Bras

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez practically lives in the gym and her sporty looks are always on point. During a recent visit to a UFC gym owned by her fiance Alex Rodriguez, Lopez kept her streak of flawless workout outfits going.

She once again pulled out one of her favorite pair of Beyond Yoga leggings ($110; carbon38.com) — this time in white. Zoom in and you'll see ombré glitter around the ankles that matches Lopez's metallic manicure. Pretty fancy, huh? But really, would you expect anything less from the queen of glam? Of course not.

In addition to giving us a lesson in coordination, Lopez also showed us a clever way to make sure you get the extra support you need by layering the white Beyond Yoga sports bra ($69; carbon38.com) on top of another beige racerback bra. That extra bra can also prevent a see-through wardrobe malfunction, especially when you're dealing with the bright lights of the paparazzi.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

No J.Lo outfit is complete without glam accessories. Lopez topped off her look with gold-trimmed sunglasses, large hoops, Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers ($85; neimanmarcus.com), and a five-figure Hermès croc satchel.