Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Accessories Are More Expensive Than My Entire Net Worth

I would like to take a moment to thank the Queen, Jennifer Lopez, for being, well, Jennifer Lopez. I can't think of one time when I was ever disappointed with her style, and I'm not just talking about her legendary red carpet outfits, either. Even her gym looks are beyond glamorous.

J.Lo isn't a "throw on a pair of black leggings and raggedy T-shirt" type of girl. In fact, she's consistently showing up to the gym in daring, all-white outfits. Even though I, personally, want to hate on the idea of wearing white leggings to the gym, damn — she makes it look so good.

This is the second time in one week that we've seen Lopez wear the hard-to-keep-clean color. Last week, she styled her white leggings with not one but two bras. This time, she paired the knee-length pair with a coordinating crop-top and squeaky-clean, high-top sneakers. Never one to shy away from bling, Lopez accessorized her latest workout look with large gold hoop earrings and Anna-Karin Karlsson sunglasses ($1,815; neimanmarcus.com).

It should also be noted that, much like like the singer's go-to white leggings, Hermès Kelly bags — which retail for around $20,000 — are also becoming a staple in those glamorous gym outfits. I mean, did you really think J.Lo was going to throw her crystal-embellished water bottle into a cruddy gym bag?