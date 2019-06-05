Jennifer Lopez Has the Perfect Underwear Solution for Silky Dresses

Image zoom MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID

I don't know about you, but for me, the highlight of summer is wearing pretty silk and linen dresses nonstop. Unfortunately, those slinky garments aren't so great at camouflaging panty lines, and chaffing in the scorching summer months can be a major issue, too. But it looks like Jennifer Lopez has the perfect solution for all of our sundress problems: Spanx.

While walking through the Miami streets in Tom Ford pumps ($1,190; net-a-porter.com), Lopez's slit in her Chanel wrap dress offered a peek at her beige mid-thigh shorts. The seamless undergarment is a must-have for those who are tired of VPL ruining their outfits. Many celebs, including Karlie Kloss, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner, have confessed to wearing Spanx.

There are several Spanx designs made with light compression, so you don't have to worry about them feeling too tight. And the silky fabric they are made out of allows any dress to effortlessly hang in place, so there's no bunching up either. If it's good enough for Jennifer Lopez...