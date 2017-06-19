Jennifer Lopez Takes Date-Night Dressing to Another Level with a $99 Look

Best Image / BACKGRID
Alexis Bennett
Jun 19, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Just when you thought that Jennifer Lopez's style couldn't get any hotter, the 47-year-old star always, always finds a way to turn things up another notch. This time, the singer wowed in a two-piece bodycon set by Mistress Rocks. It's the sister label to House of CB, another brand that Lopez wears often.

During her outing with Alex Rodriguez, Lopez's fitted top and skirt perfectly hugged her curves and showed off the dancer's legs thanks to daring cutouts along the hips. The best part about Lopez's look: It only costs $99, which left plenty of room for the star to splurge on her crystal embellished Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

This isn't the first time that Lopez stunned in a look that's this affordable. The multi-talented star loves mixing high and low items into her outfits, proving that you don't have to spend a lot to make heads turn. The only down side to her affordable style, is you can bet that Lopez's exact looks will end up selling out. But don't worry. We've found even more affordable looks that are similar to Lopez's date-night style ahead.

VIDEO: See Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Couple Moments

 

Keep scrolling to shop more looks inspired by Lopez's bodycon two-piece.

1 of 5 Courtesy

ASOS Two-Piece Wrap Midi Bodycon Dress

$21 (Originally $53) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Missguided Scuba Body-Con Dress

$36 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

NYTT CAMI WRAP DRESS

$66 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

LOVE, NICKIE LEW Strappy Body-Con Dress

$33 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

LA Made Frankie Dress

$72 SHOP NOW

