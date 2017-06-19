Jennifer Lopez Takes Date-Night Dressing to Another Level with a $99 Look

Just when you thought that Jennifer Lopez's style couldn't get any hotter, the 47-year-old star always, always finds a way to turn things up another notch. This time, the singer wowed in a two-piece bodycon set by Mistress Rocks. It's the sister label to House of CB, another brand that Lopez wears often.

During her outing with Alex Rodriguez, Lopez's fitted top and skirt perfectly hugged her curves and showed off the dancer's legs thanks to daring cutouts along the hips. The best part about Lopez's look: It only costs $99, which left plenty of room for the star to splurge on her crystal embellished Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

This isn't the first time that Lopez stunned in a look that's this affordable. The multi-talented star loves mixing high and low items into her outfits, proving that you don't have to spend a lot to make heads turn. The only down side to her affordable style, is you can bet that Lopez's exact looks will end up selling out. But don't worry. We've found even more affordable looks that are similar to Lopez's date-night style ahead.

VIDEO: See Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Couple Moments

Keep scrolling to shop more looks inspired by Lopez's bodycon two-piece.