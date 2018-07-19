J.Lo Has Already Worn Her Favorite Summer Look Three Times, and We Can Relate

Jennifer Lopez has a very distinct style. At almost all times, we'd say it's a mix between a glam goddess and a sultry siren. But lately, she's been throwing curve balls at us and venturing on the preppy side, not once, but three times. Lopez's latest obsession seems to be nautical-inspired striped pieces.

And if you're thinking she went all J.Crew on us, think again. Lopez put a very J.Lo twist on her weekend nautical look, as only she could: Wearing a Naked Wardrobe crop top that pretty much looks just like a bra paired with wide-leg, flowy trousers.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

At the MLB All-Star game, she refused to take a break from her glam style and showed up in another striped number. This time, a stretchy, off-the-shoulders Milly dress (stiletto Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and all).

Rob Carr/Getty Images

And during CC Sabathia's PitCChIn Foundation Celebrity Softball Game at Yankee Stadium, she rocked a striped blouse with Milly white trousers ($395; milly.com).

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Now, that's what we call a triple play.