Jennifer Lopez Just Stepped Out in One of Meghan Markle's Go-To Coats

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez definitely have very different styles. The Duches of Sussex likes to keep things conservative, while occasionally dipping a toe in the trend pool. Lopez, on the other hand, consistently brings the drama in her outfits, whether she's on the red carpet or heading to the gym. But there is one thing both ladies have in common and that's their love for a timeless winter coat.

Yesterday, the singer and actress was photographed on a chilly NYC day wearing the beige Sentaler notched wrap coat with sweatpants, a T-shirt, and her go-to Alexander McQueen sneakers. No J.Lo outfit — not even the casual ones — is complete without glam accessories, so Lopez amped up the look with oversize sunglasses.

If the coat looks familiar, it because Markle wore an almost identical one from the same exact brand to a Christmas Day church service in 2017. She dressed her version of the wrap coat up with a brown fascinator, gloves, and high-heel boots.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Shop Now: Sentaler Notched Collar Wrap Coat, $1,795; saks.com.

That's not the only ribbed-sleeve Sentaler coat in Markle's closet. She also owns an olive color and a navy style from the brand's 2015 collection. So her love for Sentaler goes waaaay back.

Of course, it's very difficult to find the in-demand coats in stock. Even with a $1,795 price tag, many women are investing in the popular style. If you're ready to splurge on the timeless coat, we found a few styles in stock at Saks Fifth Avenue right now.