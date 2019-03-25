The Trendy Swimsuit Jennifer Lopez Wore Twice on Her Engagement Trip

Image zoom JLO/INSTAGRAM

When it comes to swimsuits, Jennifer Lopez seems to have an entire closet dedicated to sexy little one-pieces and bikinis. (Have you seen her latest beach-side selfies? So much swimsuit inspo!) But when Lopez comes across a style that she absolutely loves, she wears it over and over again in multiple colors.

Last season, we saw Lopez and a ton of other celebs in the Gooseberry Intimates $99 one-piece. And it looks like we already know which swimsuit she'll be wearing all of 2019.

While on bae-cation with her fianacé Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo was spotted in the ruffled bikini by Kai Lani Swimwear ($206; kailani.com) twice. The first time she paired a green option with coordinating Gucci sunglasses ($420; intermix.com), and posted a pic on Instagram (which was perfectly captioned #beachbums, including sunset, palm tree, and pink double-heart emojis.

The next day, she looked relaxed on a beach lounger in a powder-blue version. If you're ready to copy her look, you better grab one (well, maybe two) before it sells out.