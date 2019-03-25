The Trendy Swimsuit Jennifer Lopez Wore Twice on Her Engagement Trip
We're buying it multiple colors, too.
When it comes to swimsuits, Jennifer Lopez seems to have an entire closet dedicated to sexy little one-pieces and bikinis. (Have you seen her latest beach-side selfies? So much swimsuit inspo!) But when Lopez comes across a style that she absolutely loves, she wears it over and over again in multiple colors.
Last season, we saw Lopez and a ton of other celebs in the Gooseberry Intimates $99 one-piece. And it looks like we already know which swimsuit she'll be wearing all of 2019.
While on bae-cation with her fianacé Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo was spotted in the ruffled bikini by Kai Lani Swimwear ($206; kailani.com) twice. The first time she paired a green option with coordinating Gucci sunglasses ($420; intermix.com), and posted a pic on Instagram (which was perfectly captioned #beachbums, including sunset, palm tree, and pink double-heart emojis.
The next day, she looked relaxed on a beach lounger in a powder-blue version. If you're ready to copy her look, you better grab one (well, maybe two) before it sells out.