Jennifer Lopez Has 3 Versions of the Same $155 Hoodie

Jennifer Lopez is definitely more of a high heels, party-dress-wearing kind of woman. Even when it's time to hit the gym, she's still finds a way to add a bit of that J.Lo glam, wearing pretty leggings and trendy sneakers. And she also has a fancy hoodie that she likes to keep in rotation.

We've spotted Lopez wearing Milly's white hoodies over and over and over again. So you know they must be great if Queen J.Lo approves.

First, she rocked the Girl Boss version ($155; milly.com) back in January with pastel leggings.

BACKGRID

Then, she whipped out the Superhero one ($155; milly.com) a couple of times over the summer. (Peep the crystal-embellished Starbucks cup.)

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

And her latest obsess is Milly's Wild Flower hoodie ($155; milly.com).

VIDEO: The Secret to Jennifer Lopez's Bronze Glow Is Eye Drops?

All three designs are cute enough to wear outside of the gym. On the brand's website models are rocking them with chic mini skirts, so their versatile enough to style with just about everything.