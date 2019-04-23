Jennifer Lopez's Versace Gown Had the Perfect Slit for Showing a Little Leg

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Seeing Jennifer Lopez at the 2019 Met Gala just made my entire week. Of course, I knew she was going to wear something that would have us all talking, but, geez, she did not have to completely shut things down. This year, Lopez attended the star-studded event with Donatella Versace, wearing Versace, of course.

The breathtaking gown was perfect for the evening. Lopez and Versace played up the Camp-themed event with dramatic details, while also staying true to J.Lo's glam aesthetic with diamond-embellished accessories.

This isn't the first time that Jennifer Lopez and Versace killed it on the pink carpet. She's worn the brand many times, most memorably when she stunned everyone at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000 in a Versace green silk chiffon gown with a plunging neckline that went below her belly button.

“I’ve had a long relationship since this green dress with Versace," Lopez says on her YouTube channel. "There was a gentleman named Luigi who was always there with me. He would fit me. He would help design. We had over a 20 year relationship.” Sadly, the tailor Luigi Massi passed away on April 2 while working on this year's Met Gala look for Lopez.

Lopez said that the Grammy look he helped bring to life more than 20 years ago was her "biggest fashion moment ever." And the team definitely made fashion history once again at this year's Met Gala.