Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, and Kendall Jenner All  Kind Of Wore The Same Thing—Yup, Really

If you only buy two things this summer, you won't regret getting your hands on a striped blouse and white trousers. Why? They make for the perfect summer uniform. Just ask Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, and Kendall Jenner.

Markle tucked a striped Ralph Lauren button-down blouse (the look-alike by the brand is only $90) into white Ralph Lauren trousers ($1,690; ralphlauren.com) at Wimbledon. She pumped up the summer vibes by carrying a Maison Michel fedora ($815; net-a-porter.com) in hand.

J. Almasi/Getty Images

Jenner is also a fan of the classic combo. She put a Jenner twist on the look with a tummy-showing crop top by Solace London ($180; modaoperandi.com) and pants with side slits. Never one to shy away from a statement piece, pink platform Prada heels completed Jenner's outfit.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Similarly, J.Lo made the stripe pants and white Milly pants ($395; milly.com) her own with help from lots and lots of accessories. Statement sunglasses, Hermès bracelet, diamond rings, and huge stud earrings gave the usually preppy look a glamorous vibe.

It's an easy look that we all can copy this summer. Just grab the perfect pair of white pants. I know those can be hard to find, but our favorites (and Oprah Winfrey's) are these Michael Kors trousers. Then, score a stripe blouse from H&M for $20 (or Shopbop if you want to show some skin) to complete the winning-outfit combination.