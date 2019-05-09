Jennifer Lopez Just Made This $69 Hoodie Look Hella Cool

Image zoom BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez's movie Hustlers won't be released until next September, but I am beyond ready to see this film thanks to all of the fun, behind-the-scenes outfits. One of Lopez's latest looks includes a comfy Guess hoodie with a rainbow triangle and question mark logo.

Lopez complimented the gray hoodie (available for only $69) with two throwback classics: velour sweatpants and Uggs. Instead of the standard Ugg style, she wore the brand's best-selling clogs ($85; nordstrom.com).

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's Paparazzi Shots Are All the Promotion Hustlers Needs

This isn't the first time that Lopez was spotted wearing the biggest trends from the early 2000s while on set. We've also spotted her filming Hustlers in a crystal-embellished Juicy T-shirt.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Then there was that chunky, name-plate necklace.

Image zoom JNI/Star Max/Getty Images

I'll never forget the wedge sneaker movement.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

And I'm still regretting wearing platform, peep-toe stilettos.

Image zoom Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

But Lopez and her co-stars (hi, Keke Palmer!) are making those throwback trends all look seriously cool once again.