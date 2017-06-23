Jennifer Lopez Found the $26 Top That You'll Live In This Summer

Jennifer Lopez's affordable style strikes again. This time, the singer showed off a casual athleisure look during an Instagram selfie. In the photo, she's rocking a white Guess Originals Cropped Logo Sweatshirt with drawstring sweatpants.

The cozy top has an original price of $69 on Guess's website, but it's even more affordable thanks to an epic sale. On the brand's website, sale items are marked down with 50 percent off. So you could grab the gray sweatshirt for $35 from Guess.

The good news doesn't stop there. Macy's has the white and black version of the sweatshirt marked down to $26 when you use the code "WKND" at check out. But you have to move fast to get the marked down price. The deal at Macy's ends on June 25.

So you could literally buy all three colors for less than $100. That's what we call winning, especially since the top is the perfect way to get in on the big '90s trend taking over the fashion world. And the sweatshirt would look just as cool with a pair of jeans and heels.

We definitely have to thank J.Lo for putting us on to the affordable look.