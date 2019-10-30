The $180 Blanket Coat Jennifer Lopez Has Worn on Repeat Is Back

Image zoom Backgrid

I always thought that buying a high-quality coat meant spending hundreds (in some cases thousands) of dollars. But Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid are proving that theory to be completely false.

Both ladies could easily afford to buy any coat they want, and both own DSTLD's Blanket Coat. The name says it all: Wearing this coat is like wrapping yourself up in a fluffy throw, but much more fashionable. Lopez has been spotted wearing hers multiple times because it basically looks good with everything.

We noticed plenty of celebs wearing the popular coat last year, and now we're adding Gwen Stefani and Sofia Richie to the growing list of Hollywood fans.

Given the price tag (the wool jacket is only $180) and the popularity, the blanket coat instantly sold out. There's a waitlist open right now for the gray style. But if you're lucky (and are a fast clicker), you'll be able to grab the black version of the Blanket Coat now.

