Jennifer Lopez Collection
InStyle.com
Mar 08, 2012 @ 11:37 am
Wild Side
Dare to be exotic. Wear a sexy cheetah-print dress and be ready to hit the town!
The Jennifer Lopez collection is available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Glowing Glamour
Radiate retro style by accessorizing with a floppy hat, sunglasses and an oversized clutch.
The Jennifer Lopez collection is available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Embellished Elegance
Pair off-the-shoulder sparkles with elegant jeans and statement-making shoes.
The Jennifer Lopez collection is available only at Kohl’s.
Shop Now
Statement-Maker
A bronze, detailed mini balances effortless sophistication with glamorous style.
The Jennifer Lopez collection is available only at Kohl’s.
Shop Now
Retro Radiance
The beautiful balance of this ensemble proves sexy doesn't always mean skin-tight.
The Jennifer Lopez collection is available only at Kohl’s.
Shop Now
Sexy Sophistication
Nothing says feminine like sexy pleats, which drape in a way that flatters all silhouettes.
The Jennifer Lopez collection is available only at Kohl’s.
Shop Now
Florally Feminine
Wear flowy chiffon and a floral print to create a perfect evening look.
The Jennifer Lopez collection is available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
