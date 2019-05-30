Jennifer Lopez's Exact Workout Leggings Are On Sale Right Now

Image zoom AM / SplashNews.com

It's clear that Jennifer Lopez spends a lot of time in the gym. So she knows a thing or two about quality workout leggings. When Lopez finds a brand she likes, she's a loyalist. And her latest workout must-have is Beyond Yoga.

Actually, Lopez has been wearing Beyond Yoga leggings for years and is particularly fond of the brand's ombré glitter designs. We've spotted her wearing the black pair more than three times within the last couple of months. The style is constantly sold out, but the stars have aligned, and we found them on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue for $55.

Shop It: $55 (originally $110); saks.com.

The good news doesn't stop there. We found the pink Beyond Yoga leggings she wore on Wednesday in the sale section at Bloomingdale's. The Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombré High-Waist Leggings are usually $110, but they're marked down to $88 right now.

Shop It: $88 (originally $100); bloomingdales.com.

Sizes are already starting to disappear, but if you move fast you could grab a pair and get them shipped to you in time for your next workout.