Found: The Affordable Brand Jennifer Lopez Gets Her Party Dresses From

If you're in need of some ideas on what to wear for a night out on the town, look to Jennifer Lopez for all of the sexy-dress inspiration. The multi-talented actress knows how to serve up glam, and one of the brands that she's obsessed with is actually affordable. The London label is called House of CB, and you can find party-ready designs on the brand's website for as low as $45.

Over the weekend, Lopez stepped out in not one, but two House of CB dresses. Her first look was a champagne wrap dress with a thigh-high slit. The satin number looks like a million bucks on Lopez, but it only costs $165.

Stunning @jlo in the classic Coco dress 😍 Shop: houseofcb.com A post shared by House Of CB (@houseofcb) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Lopez served up another sultry look from House of CB. This time, she went with a $179 white lace mini dress, which features a plunging neckline with lace-up details. It's perfect for dancing, and Lopez showed off her moves while wearing the dress in the video below.

Our ultimate girl @jlo in the Shasa lace dress 💕 Shop: houseofcb.com A post shared by House Of CB (@houseofcb) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

VIDEO: 10 Times Jennifer Lopez Sparkled on the Red Carpet

We're definitely taking note, Lopez. Thanks for showing us exactly where to go the next time we want to unleash our inner J.Lo.