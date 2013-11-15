From Then to Wow, See How Much Jennifer Lawrence's Style Has Changed

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Josephine Cusumano
Nov 15, 2013 @ 5:45 pm

In honor of Jennifer Lawrence's stunning InStyle December cover (out today!), we are looking back at the 23-year-old's style evolution, where she morphed from girl-next-door to ravishing on the red carpet. Hollywood first caught wind of the actress back when she received her first Oscar nomination at the age of 20 for her role in the drama, Winter's Bone and since then, she has remained a fixture on the silver screen thanks to her show-stopping performance as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games(which she reprises in Catching Fire, out on November 22nd), to her Academy Award winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook in 2012. During those three years, Lawrence has not only grown in terms of her work, but with her style as well. "Her look is more refined and polished now," said her stylist, Rachel Zoe. "She's really come into her own." Lawrence's stylist and fans weren't the only ones to notice her transformation; French fashion house Christian Dior were quick to name her the face of their Miss Dior campaigns in 2012. These days, you can find Lawrence on the red carpet donning the latest designs from Prabal Gurung, Calvin Klein, and of course, Dior. From simple summer dresses to her iconic Oscars gownwhich Zoe claims "was a magical moment," see just how much our cover girl has grown on the red carpet. Plus, for more Jennifer, pick up InStyle‘s December issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

MORE:
• Go Behind-the-Scenes at Jennifer’s Cover Shoot
Jennifer Lawrence's Pixie Cut From Every Angle
• See Yourself in Jennifer’s Gorgeous Hairstyles!

 

1 of 7 Mike Marsland/WireImage

May 18, 2013

Jennifer Lawrence attended the 2013 Cannes Film Festival wearing a white strapless Christian Dior bustier dress featuring a printed Warhol 'Femme Head 1958' artwork detailing at the hip, paired with hot pink Jimmy Choo pumps.
Advertisement
2 of 7 Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/AFP/Getty Images

February 24, 2013

Lawrence chose this custom body-conscious silver gown designed by Calvin Klein to celebrate her Academy Award win for best actress in the film, 'Silver Linings Playbook,' at the 2013 Vanity Fair Party. Pretty fitting for an Oscar-winning lady!
3 of 7 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

February 24, 2013

For Lawrence's big moment at the 85th Academy Awards, she wore a stunning Dior Haute Couture gown paired with a thin Chopard necklace that went down her back. Despite being sick on the day of the Oscars, her stylist Rachel Zoe said "it was a magical moment" when Lawrence put on the dress.
Advertisement
4 of 7 Nicholas Hunt/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

March 20, 2012

At the New York City premiere of 'The Hunger Games,' Lawrence went with a emerald-green Calvin Klein cocktail dress with a plunging neckline and pleated skirt, paired with black Jimmy Choo sandals.
Advertisement
5 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

March 12, 2012

Proving that she is the girl on fire, Lawrence shined in a gold lame Prabal Gurung cut-out gown at the LA premiere of 'The Hunger Games.'
Advertisement
6 of 7 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

February 27, 2011

For her first-ever Oscar nomination thanks to her chilling role in 'Winter's Bone,' Lawrence went with a red, custom-made Calvin Klein gown and accessorized with a Judith Leiber clutch at the 83rd Academy Awards.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

June 8, 2010

During a visit to New York City, a 20-year-old Lawrence wore a short red dress paired with matching chandelier earrings. "Her look is more refined and polished now," said her stylist, Rachel Zoe looking back at Lawrence's style evolution. "She's really come into her own."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!