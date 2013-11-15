From Then to Wow, See How Much Jennifer Lawrence's Style Has Changed

In honor of Jennifer Lawrence's stunning InStyle December cover (out today!), we are looking back at the 23-year-old's style evolution, where she morphed from girl-next-door to ravishing on the red carpet. Hollywood first caught wind of the actress back when she received her first Oscar nomination at the age of 20 for her role in the drama, Winter's Bone and since then, she has remained a fixture on the silver screen thanks to her show-stopping performance as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, (which she reprises in Catching Fire, out on November 22nd), to her Academy Award winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook in 2012. During those three years, Lawrence has not only grown in terms of her work, but with her style as well. "Her look is more refined and polished now," said her stylist, Rachel Zoe. "She's really come into her own." Lawrence's stylist and fans weren't the only ones to notice her transformation; French fashion house Christian Dior were quick to name her the face of their Miss Dior campaigns in 2012. These days, you can find Lawrence on the red carpet donning the latest designs from Prabal Gurung, Calvin Klein, and of course, Dior. From simple summer dresses to her iconic Oscars gown—which Zoe claims "was a magical moment," see just how much our cover girl has grown on the red carpet. Plus, for more Jennifer, pick up InStyle‘s December issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

