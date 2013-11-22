See All of Jennifer Lawrence's Red Hot Catching Fire Premiere Looks

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Josephine Cusumano
Nov 22, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

Jennifer Lawrence's "victory tour" to promote her latest film of The Hunger Games franchise, Catching Fire, was a series of one fashionable frock after the next.  It kicked off with the UK premiere of the film, where our December cover girl debuted her pixie cut, and continued with six additional red carpet premieres where the actress wowed in various looks (many of which were Christian Dior), that ranged from playful in London, to sultry in Paris, and ended with bold in Los Angeles (we're loving her diamond Ana Khouri hand cuff from the Italy premiere!).

In honor of the film out today, look through our gallery to see more of her looks from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premieres and be sure to watch the film in theaters nationwide now!

1 of 8 Karwai Tang/WireImage

London: Christian Dior

Jennifer Lawrence kicked off 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' premieres in a stunning Christian Dior gown with a backless, cape-like silhouette and a gathered waist encrusted with a panel of multi-colored embellishments. Lawrence paired the dress with midnight-blue Kurt Geiger London pumps and of course, her new pixie cut at Odeon Leicester Square in London.

2 of 8 Breuel-Bild/Juri Reetz/DPA/ZUMAPRESS.com

Germany: Christian Dior

'The Hunger Games' actress chose a double-breasted Christian Dior coat dress with embroidered panels and Stuart Weitzman sandals for the premiere in Berlin, Germany.

3 of 8 Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Madrid: Christian Dior

The actress wore an elegant strapless Christian Dior dress with an asymmetrical sheer skirt and spiked Anthony Vaccarello sandals for the Madrid premiere at the Callao Cinema in Spain.

4 of 8 Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Rome: Proenza Schouler

Lawrence switched up her look during the Rome Film Festival photocall with a Proenza Schouler cotton-crepe dress embellished with turnlock silver hardwares. The actress finished off the look with studded toe-cap Saint Laurent platform heels.

5 of 8 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Rome: Dior Haute Couture

Lawrence stepped out on the red carpet during the Rome Film Festival wearing the same strapless Dior Haute Couture silk gown she wore in our December issue and accessorized with an Ana Khouri diamond-encrusted gold cuff.

6 of 8 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paris: Christian Dior

The actress wore a sultry black silk and satin Christian Dior dress with sheer asymmetrical panels and a pleated skirt for the Paris premiere. Lawrence finished her full look with a vampy lip.

7 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Los Angeles: Christian Dior

Lawrence pulled off this belted sheer Christian Dior two-tone gray knitted evening gown worn over a black bodysuit for the Los Angeles premiere at the Nokia Theatre.

8 of 8 Landov

New York City: Christian Dior

For the last 'Catching Fire' premiere held in New York City, Lawrence wore a casual tuxedo-style Christian Dior jacket styled with an embellished knitted bra top and Manolo Blahnik sandals.

