See All of Jennifer Lawrence's Red Hot Catching Fire Premiere Looks

Jennifer Lawrence's "victory tour" to promote her latest film of The Hunger Games franchise, Catching Fire, was a series of one fashionable frock after the next. It kicked off with the UK premiere of the film, where our December cover girl debuted her pixie cut, and continued with six additional red carpet premieres where the actress wowed in various looks (many of which were Christian Dior), that ranged from playful in London, to sultry in Paris, and ended with bold in Los Angeles (we're loving her diamond Ana Khouri hand cuff from the Italy premiere!).

In honor of the film out today, look through our gallery to see more of her looks from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premieres and be sure to watch the film in theaters nationwide now!

